Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kforce Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.