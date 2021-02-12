Research Analysts Set Expectations for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $155.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

