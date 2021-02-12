ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.34. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average is $195.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

