ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ResMed were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

