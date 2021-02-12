Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RSNHF stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Resona has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

