Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNMBY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

