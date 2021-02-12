Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Up 5.6%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 639,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 640,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.