Rigel Finance Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $303.74 or 0.00635748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $619,042.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

