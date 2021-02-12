Robert J. Heideman Sells 7,336 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AOS opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $61.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

