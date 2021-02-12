Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 79,796 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 79,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $2,057,938.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 78,158 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $2,073,531.74.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 14,234 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $357,700.42.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $54,142.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $902,627.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $2,511.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,268,599.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $687,733.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.86 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

