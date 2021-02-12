Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Roche has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

