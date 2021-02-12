Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $344.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day moving average of $345.55. Roche has a 52 week low of $281.04 and a 52 week high of $399.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

