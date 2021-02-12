ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RKWBF traded down $28.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.98 and a 200-day moving average of $392.57. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $448.00.

About ROCKWOOL International A/S

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

