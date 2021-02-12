Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 18,132,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,072,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.