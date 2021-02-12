Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 99.0% in January

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the January 14th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSAU opened at $0.01 on Friday. Rooshine has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

