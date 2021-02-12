Royal Bank of Canada Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $77.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCDBF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

