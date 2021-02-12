Royal Bank of Canada Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.22.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

