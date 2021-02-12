Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 4.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $133,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

