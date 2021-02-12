Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$10.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cormark raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.18.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$10.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

