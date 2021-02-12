Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.13.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$105.81 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.42. The firm has a market cap of C$150.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$106.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$100.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total value of C$780,024.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$609,592.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

