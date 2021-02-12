Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE HSBC opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

