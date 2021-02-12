Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,780 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,275.60 ($16.67) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,333.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,154.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,998.59 ($26.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

