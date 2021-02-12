Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

RDS.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 2,963,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,062. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

