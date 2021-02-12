Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Randy Shefman Sells 900 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.49 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.