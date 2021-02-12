Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.20

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 62,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 226,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.