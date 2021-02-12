RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,942 Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.72 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.