RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,183 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

GE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

