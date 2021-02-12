RSM US Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $139.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

