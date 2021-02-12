Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Beyond Meat accounts for 1.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,697 shares of company stock worth $17,533,553 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,625. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.36 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average of $144.99.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

