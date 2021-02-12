Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 177,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.21. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,476. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $237.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.38.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

