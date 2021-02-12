Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.79 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

