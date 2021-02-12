Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $41.79 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

