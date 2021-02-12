Ryan J. Watts Sells 5,112 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $377,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DNLI stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $93.94.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.