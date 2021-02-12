Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.15-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. Ryder System also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.90.

NYSE R traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,597. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

