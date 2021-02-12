Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $312,614.12 and $837.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,433,880 coins and its circulating supply is 27,316,567 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

