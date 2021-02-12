Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran SA (SAF.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.17 ($129.61).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €109.45 ($128.76) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.52. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

