Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 38,795 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,805. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

