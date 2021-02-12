Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $67.87. 9,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,626. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

