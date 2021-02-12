Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $15.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $76.24. 560,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,444,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

