San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.80. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 128,806 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $183.18 million, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.02%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

