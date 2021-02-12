San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Trading Up 0.6%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

About San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, manufacturing, and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

