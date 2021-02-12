Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Sanatana Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 7,800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.41.

About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

