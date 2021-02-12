Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of SAND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,049 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 549,643 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

