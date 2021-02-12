Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $271.91

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.91 and traded as high as $275.10. Schindler shares last traded at $273.50, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

SHLAF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Schindler alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.39.

Schindler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.