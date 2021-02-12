Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 302.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333,949 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $38,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 180,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

