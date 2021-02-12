Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

SLB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 231,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

