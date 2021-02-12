Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.63

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and traded as high as $47.84. Schroders shares last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 147 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

