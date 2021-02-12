Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel Sells 2,007 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $212,882.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,172.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schrödinger alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Daniel sold 2,006 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $210,248.86.

On Monday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jennifer Daniel sold 11,956 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $787,302.60.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $108.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $110.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.