Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

