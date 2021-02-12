Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Cut by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $102.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

